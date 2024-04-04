A Personal Story: Dealing with Melanoma

I'm sitting on the examination table at the dermatologist's office, waiting for Dr. Kevin to walk into the room. 'What brings you here today?' the nurse asks me. 'Well,' I say, 'I've had this annoying freckle on my head that seems to keep coming back. The doctor has taken it off a couple of times by using liquid nitrogen, but it came back again and it's bothering me.' 'OK,' she says 'He'll take a look and should be in soon.

' When she leaves the room, I sit and wait, looking around, staring at posters that show what a melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is. I don't have to look at posters to tell me about melanoma, I know only too well the damage it can do. My beautiful mom passed away from melanoma when she was 52 years old. It came out of nowhere, as these things usually do, bringing heartbreak and destruction to my family. How could a little freckle cause so much suffering? As I wait for Dr. Kevin, it's hard not to think about my mom and what she went through. I tell myself Dr

Melanoma Skin Cancer Personal Story Dermatologist Freckle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Doris Kearns Goodwin's personal history in 'An Unfinished Love Story'The Pulitzer Prize-winner talks about her latest book devoted to her late husband, Richard Goodwin, a speechwriter for JFK, LBJ and RFK, and about how history and politics shaped their lives together.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Arizona lawmaker shares personal abortion story to highlight impact of restrictionsDemocratic Sen. Eva Burch of Mesa shares her personal abortion story to shed light on the practical effects of abortion restrictions in Arizona. She criticizes the state law and highlights her own experiences with fertility and a previous miscarriage.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Personal Perspective: Being honest about my story put me on the road to healing.Personal Perspective: Regardless of my professional success, my childhood trauma left me depressed and anxious for decades. I changed my story and finally paved the way to healing.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Living with a Hoarder: A Personal StoryA personal story about living with a hoarder and the challenges faced after their death.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

36 *Very* Useful Items That Just Make Sense To Have On HandFrom personal faves like instant iced coffee makers, to personal care like soothing heat pads.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

U.S. Military Veterans at High Risk for Melanoma, Study FindsU.S. military veterans, especially those who served in the Air Force, are at high risk for one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer, melanoma, according to a presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »