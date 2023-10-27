A Pennsylvania coroner wants an officer charged in a driver's shooting death. A prosecutor disagrees

Attorney Timothy Uhrich, left, with the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, speaks with Deputy Washington County Coroner Matthew Yancosek during an inquest into the death of Eduardo Hoover Jr., Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Washington, Pa. The Washington County coroner is calling for an involuntary manslaughter charge against a police officer who shot and killed Hoover after a car chase earlier this year, but the county’s district attorney maintains the shooting was justified.

Warco said if the county’s district attorney, Jason Walsh, does not pursue charges, state prosecutors should. But officials said Friday that under Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Attorney’s Act, county coroners generally cannot refer criminal investigations to the attorney general’s office.

Hoover, 38, was killed following a police chase that began in Mount Pleasant Township and eventually involved the township’s police officers, as well as police from nearby Smith Township. Hoover eventually stopped and his car was boxed in by five police vehicles. Evans shot through the back window, striking Hoover twice. headtopics.com

“I felt it was just unjustified the way he was killed,” Lori Cook, Hoover’s aunt, told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. “It’s just unreal that 38 years old and he’s gone. Three kids living without their dad is unreal.”

Warco made his recommendation based on his autopsy of Hoover, complaint and incident reports from the police departments and state police, the 911 call log, body cam footage and nearby surveillance footage. headtopics.com

Another officer stood in front of Hoover’s vehicle — “in greater danger than Officer Evans,” Warco said in his report — and shot at the car’s grille to disable it, rather than at Hoover.

