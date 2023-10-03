A Path Forward: Combating the Illicit Cannabis Market Through Federal Refor

having legalized medical cannabis and 23 of them allowing for adult recreational use, the era of cannabis prohibition is steadily fading into history. However, this evolution has not come without challenges.

The illicit cannabis market continues to thrive, posing risks to public safety and undermining the objectives of legal cannabis programs. As we stand on the cusp of federal cannabis reform, it is imperative to devise a comprehensive strategy to tackle this persistent issue.

The illicit cannabis market, as it stands today, operates through two distinct sectors: the illicit market and the gray market. The illicit market encompasses all aspects of the cannabis supply chain that exist outside the bounds of legality and regulation.

To effectively combat the illicit cannabis market, we (as in federal lawmakers) must address its root causes. These causes are primarily twofold: economic factors and public policy, or rather, the lack thereof. Federal inaction on cannabis reform has created a disjointed and inconsistent landscape of cannabis laws across the nation, leaving gaps for illicit operators to exploit. headtopics.com

In this context, the Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation worked with experts to present a set of data-informed policy recommendations aimed at dismantling the illicit cannabis market under a reformed federal framework.

In conclusion, as we move toward a new era of federal cannabis reform, the persistent illicit cannabis market must be addressed through a multifaceted strategy. By adopting these policy recommendations, we can create a unified approach that combines regulation, enforcement, and funding to systematically dismantle the illicit cannabis trade.

