A Nissan Sentra to Rival Honda's Civic Si? Judge for Yourself

The humble Sentra is getting turbo power, a manual transmission, and more for the 2023 SEMA show, but it's only a prototype—so far.this year, but it's the new turbocharged engine paired with a manual transmission found in its modified compact sedan that has become the Sentra of attention for us. TheDET Concept takes the standard car's 2.

If you want to see it in action and maybe don't have a passport, the Canadian Sentra Cup series will host its first U.S. race at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut in 2024.In the U.S., the standard Sentra motor is the naturally-aspirated MR20DD, good for 149 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque, and it's linked to a CVT in the U.S. with no manual option anymore, at least for now.

The name harkens back to performance engines of Nissan's past, notably the SR20DET engine found in models from the 1980s to early 2000s like the Silvia, Pulsar, and 180SX and 200SX; the Sentra of the age got the non-turbo version, the SR20DE, and it made around 140 hp, not far off from the current Sentra! If this new prototype motor configuration goes into production, perhaps it'll be called the MR20DET, but Nissan hasn't made any promises yet. headtopics.com

