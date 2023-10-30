A new tactic killed ‘nearly 100%’ of rats on an Upper East Side street

The once-rampant population of rats on Manhattan’s East 86th Street has nearly been exterminated, according to one councilmember.
“We launched this mitigation effort starting on the East 86th Street corridor, which was a corridor of enormous complaints, because we've got so many retail stores there and a tremendous amount of trash – and we had unbelievable success in terms of this technique,” Menin said, touting the elimination of more than 100 rat burrows. “And so now I'm launching it again on other streets within the district.
Menin said she learned about the carbon monoxide method after researching extermination efforts in other cities like Boston. She then hired a local exterminator, Urban Pest Management, to fumigate burrows in tree pits starting last year.
The carbon monoxide that leaks out from the burrows is safe for humans, pets and other animals because it dissipates in the air – much like exhaust from running vehicles is only deadly without ventilation, said Matthew Deodato, president of Urban Pest Management.
"People are still sensitive about watching something die," he said. "They get a little upset – even if it's a rat." "This is not the panacea that's going to solve all of New York City's rat problems, but it's a very effective tool for the tree pit issue," Menin said.Her expanded program is coming to other locations based on constituent complaints, including East 75th Street between Second and Third Avenues. She said she's received more complaints about rats on that block due to an active construction site and compost bins overflowing with garbage outside of Robert Wagner Middle School.