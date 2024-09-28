A New Celebration Salutes Morro Bay's Maritime Splendor

We're not telling anyone anything they haven't heard, but the Pacific Ocean is absolutely enormous, utterly epic, and unfathomably large . Even in places where it meets the land, such as California , it feels enormous; it seems as though there are almost limitless entrance points. But some ocean-fronting spots do feel a tad more mythical than others.

will unfurl, like a grand flag waving from ship, over five festive days in October. You'll want to steer your own helm for the Central Coast hamletbut be sure to check the schedule to ensure you are there for the activities that catch your sailor's fancy. The Zongo Yachting Cup Launch Party, a Family Fun Day, a screening of"Treasure Island," and the Harbor Cup, which stretches over the final two days, are all adding to the briny thrills.

"With the financial support the last two years from Visit Morro Bay for our Maritime Museum's free Maritime Family Fun Day, plus a benefit event we call Rock the Harborfront held by the Morro Bay Yacht Club, we decided to expand the theme of the maritime-focused activities during October's Maritime Month over several days," shared Kendall Welch, the president of the Morro Bay Maritime Museum."We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this year's events.

Festival Morro Bay California Ocean Maritime Celebration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High-speed chase suspect arrested after fleeing from Morro Bay to SLOBy JOSH FRIEDMAN Police arrested a Morro Bay man who led authorities on a high-speed chase between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo on Tuesday. Shortly

Source: californianewsn - 🏆 440. / 53 Read more »

Sea it, believe it: Witches will playfully paddle in Morro BayThe magical and mirthful tradition will materialize a few days ahead of Halloween.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Sea it, believe it: Witches will playfully paddle in Morro BayThe magical and mirthful tradition will materialize a few days ahead of Halloween.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Sea it, believe it: Witches will playfully paddle in Morro BayThe magical and mirthful tradition will materialize a few days ahead of Halloween.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Sea it, believe it: Witches will playfully paddle in Morro BayThe magical and mirthful tradition will materialize a few days ahead of Halloween.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Sea it, believe it: Witches will playfully paddle in Morro BayThe magical and mirthful tradition will materialize a few days ahead of Halloween.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »