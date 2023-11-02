have used a variety of techniques on 31 cannabis extracts to investigate their smells further – techniques including gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, and flame ionization detection to look closely at the chemicals in weed.The team also identified 321MBT as significant, going on to better classify the different types of VSCs and their relationships to different cannabis scents – from citrus and tropical to sweet and grape-like.

"We identified a new class of tropical volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs) that are major contributors to certain varieties with a strong citrus or tropical fruit aroma, while skatole (3-methylindole), a highly pungent compound, was identified as a key aroma compound in savory/chemical varieties,"While terpenes do play a role in the smell of weed, it's these combinations of VSCs and the 321MBT moleculeswhen it comes to cannabis giving off the odor that it does, including the common...

This 321MBT molecule is responsible for the pungent smell that beer gives off as well after it has been exposed to sunlight, and it also plays a part in givingAlthough the thiol compounds made up a very small amount (less than 0.05 percent) of the analyzed samples, they have a big impact on the odorOne chemical compound the researchers highlighted was– found in human feces, as well as other places – that created a savory garlic smell alongside the more recognizable weed aroma.

The Abstrax Tech team is hoping that its research leads to ways to selectively breed cannabis strains to come with"These results provide a greater understanding of the chemical composition of cannabis beyond terpenes and how these compounds contribute to the unique aromas that it produces,""Furthermore, this catalog of compounds and their contributions to the scent of cannabis provides a new opportunity to classify varieties using key desirable aroma attributes.

