A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision

Israel’s military allowed journalists on Thursday into the site where Hamas militants killed 260 people at a music festival near kibbutz Re’im. (October 12).Israel’s military allowed journalists on Thursday into the site where Hamas militants killed 260 people at a music festival near kibbutz Re’im. (October 12).

They survived another attack a few minutes later, with two hiding in a roadside air-raid shelter while the other hid outside.Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breachSoon after that they were driving away in Silberberg’s car, trying to get far from the massacre, when they saw the motorcycle.

The men quickly drove away, with the vehicle’s front end badly dented, the car alarm blaring and smoke billowing from everywhere. They drove like that for 20 minutes until they reached a friend’s house and found safety. headtopics.com

“You can’t make peace with these people,” he said. “They don’t want to coexist with us. They want to kill us.” The Tribe of Nova festival, held in the semi-wooded fields outside Kibbutz Re’im, just a few miles from Gaza, was one of the first Hamas targets.

Israeli communities near the festival also came under attack, with Hamas gunmen kidnapping people — soldiers, civilians, the elderly and young children — and killing scores of others.On Thursday, a man who had been tending bar at the festival came back to the scene of the attack. He said he had no choice. headtopics.com

The bodies have been cleared away from the festival grounds, but the wreckage of the attack is everywhere.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

NYT Labels Hamas as ‘Hamas Terrorists,’ Then Revises to ‘Hamas Gunmen’ Before Changing BackSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’

Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak outThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.