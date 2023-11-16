A Murder at the End of the World: A New Whodunit Murder Mystery Series

The first two episodes of A Murder at the End of the World have been released on Hulu. The show follows Darby Hart, a computer hacker and internet sleuth, as she investigates the 'Silver Doe' cold case. In the present, Darby's work catches the attention of a billionaire tech investor named Andy Ronson, who invites her and other intellectuals to his Icelandic retreat. The series is a whodunit murder mystery told through two timelines.

