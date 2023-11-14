A Murder At The End Of The World starts at a disadvantage. Opening with a Doors song will do that to you, especially the one echoing Apocalypse Now. As a needle drop, the Doors are a blunt object. A Murder At The End Of The World uses “The End” like a sledgehammer. The show opens with Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), hoodie up and headphones on, making her way to a book event where she’ll be reading from her new tome The Silver Doe, a true-crime memoir in the vein of I’ll Be Gone In The Dark.

As she pauses Jim Morrison’s Oedipal yelps from “The End” booming from her iPod, she tells the crowd that, though it’s against the rules, she’s starting from the end. Endings play a big role in A Murder At The End Of The World, a sci-fi whodunit from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. The premiere, “Homme Fatale,” introduces audiences to the moody world of Darby Hart, teen coroner, amateur sleuth, hacker extraordinaire, bestselling author, and the “Gen Z Sherlock” at the end of one story and the beginning of anothe

