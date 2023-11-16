A Mother's Weight Loss Journey

I'm a mother of nine children. And I'm a dance mom—most of my kids dance. So we were—and still are—a crazy busy family when I began my weight loss journey. Life is chaos, but it's exactly what I love. I'm a people person and I like to talk.I have had eight pregnancies and two miscarriages. I've also adopted one of my children. I got married young, and for more than 20 years of my adult life—almost all of it—I was either pregnant or breastfeeding. I love it. I love babies and being a mom.

It's joyful and rewarding.But I didn't take great care of myself. With every baby, I would gain 25 to 30lbs, maybe more. And then once I'd had the baby, I would keep gaining weight. I didn't ever lose the weight after my pregnancies. I got really, really big.With my last baby, number nine, I decided to go ahead and get pregnant even though I wasn't able to lose weight. I kept trying to get under 300lbs to feel more healthy, but I just couldn't do it.So, I thought: 'Well, I'm 40 years old, this is my last chance if I want one more baby. I'll just go for it and hope that everything works ou





Newsweek » / 🏆 44. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother and Daughter's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey on My 600-Lb LifeMother/daughter duo Jennifer and Marissa Jess weighed a combined 1000 pounds when they started on My 600-Lb Life. Find out how they're doing today.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

The Best Weight-Loss Apps to Jumpstart Your JourneyIsadora Baum is a freelance writer, certified health coach, and author of 5-Minute Energy. She can't resist a good sample, a margarita, a new HIIT class, or an easy laugh. Learn more about her on her website: isadorabaum.com.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 139. / 28,125 Read more »

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Whitney Way Thore's Weight Loss Journey In PhotosMy Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore has transformed her physical appearance over the years she's been going through a weight loss journey.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Houston couple credits Astros game for life-changing weight loss journeyHOUSTON - A lot has happened this baseball season.The Astros have played phenomenally, making it the ALCS playoffs and a couple of Astros fans have made some bi

Source: News4SA - 🏆 208. / 28,125 Read more »

1,000-lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Proudly Shares Video in Jeans Amid Weight Loss JourneyTLC's Tammy Slaton showed off her latest fashion moment on social media, posing in jeans after a dramatic weight loss transformation.

Source: enews - 🏆 46. / 52,36 Read more »

What Predicts Successful Weight Loss Maintenance in Weight Watchers?'Even those who had regained some slight weight still had 18% weight loss after on average, 4.5 years, with a standard commercial weight management program.' No one took antiobesity drugs or had surgery.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 32. / 55,44 Read more »