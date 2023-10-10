Police search for Christopher P. Haynes, who escaped police custody at George Washington University Hospital on Sept. 6. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)in George Washington University Hospital and bolted outside, vanishing into the crowded streets. Officers, it turned out, had failed toin the hospital.

Authorities have provided few details on the search for the fugitive, who is from Gainesville, Va. He is charged with fatally shooting an acquaintance and wounding another man in August on Kenilworth Avenue NE. The last substantial update officials provided on their efforts to find Haynes came three ago at the end of an unrelated news conference.Assistant D.C.

After Haynes escaped Sept. 6, police put out a bulletin describing him as “armed and dangerous,” although acting police chief Pamela A. Smith walked back that warning the following day. Smith told reporters that Haynes is considered dangerous because he is charged with murder, but police also said there was no indication he was armed in the hours after his escape. headtopics.com

Haynes escaped at 3:38 p.m., police said, while officers were changing handcuffs in the emergency room. Smith said it appeared officers failed to secure Haynes to a gurney before removing one set of handcuffs. Smith said Haynes ran out of the hospital, eluding officers who chased him, with handcuffs attached to his right wrist.

The argument continued, police said in the warrant, and at one point Haynes appeared to push, then punch the man who was eventually wounded. Police said the video shows Haynes return to his vehicle, then come back with “an object that appears to be a firearm in the front of his waistband. headtopics.com

Police said in the warrant that the wounded man told detectives he could not recall arguing with anyone. Police said they later found Haynes’s white Dodge Durango in Virginia, which eventually led them to a identify and arrest Haynes.

