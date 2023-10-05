A modest Buddhist ceremony marks the anniversary of a day care center massacre in Thailand

A relative of a victim prays in front of former childcare center after the Buddhist ceremony in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. A memorial service takes place to remember those who were killed in a grisly gun and knife attack at a childcare center.

Local officials said they did not want to call it a memorial service in order to spare the feelings of the residents who are still shaken by the tragedy. Many of them shed tears as they chanted the prayers.

Thongkul Phupadhin, the grandmother of a 4-year-old girl slain in the attack, wept while setting down a offering tray with french fries, popcorn, rice crackers, cupcakes, grilled chicken and sweet drinks. She said it's still hard for her to come back to see the place. headtopics.com

The man who carried out the massacre was Panya Kamrap, a 34-year-old police officer fired a year earlier for drug use. His rampage began at the day care center, and ended when he returned home, where he killed his wife and child before taking his own life.

“The mental state of people in the community, even those who are families of the victims, whose who were affected, is starting to return to normal, because we incorporated help from several things, whether it is by care of groups of neighbors (or) the village committee using Buddhism principles to help comfort their minds,” he said. headtopics.com

A modest Buddhist ceremony marks the anniversary of a day care center massacre in ThailandA quiet ceremony has been attended by about 200 people in a small town in northeastern Thailand marking the one-year anniversary of the country's deadliest mass killing. Attendees at Friday’s remembrance ceremony donned colorful traditional clothes for Buddhist religious rites. On Oct. 6, 2022, a fired police sergeant killed 36 people, including two dozen toddlers at a day care center in Uthai Sawan town. The shocking gun and knife attack spurred calls for tighter gun controls. Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership and gun-related deaths in Asia. The calls for change faded with time, but were dramatically revived this week when a teenager with a handgun shot dead two people and wounded five others in an upscale mall in the capital, Bangkok.

