A Minute With: Director Tim Burton showcases drawings, calls movies his 'troubled children'

Surrounded by American filmmaker and animator Tim Burton is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on October 11, 2023. Tim Burton/Handout via REUTERSOct 11, 2023 - Oscar-nominated director Tim Burton says he has no favourites when it comes to his movies, describing them all as "troubled children".

Known for films including "Edward Scissorhands", "Frankenweenie" and "Corpse Bride", Burton has also been showcasing his drawings and models in exhibitions. In an interview, Burton reflected on the show's latest incarnation, the "The World of Tim Burton", which opened on Wednesday at the Mole Antonelliana in Turin, Italy.

Burton: "It started with the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) show (in 2009) which took a couple of years to curate. This (show in Italy) is sort of an offshoot of that."Burton: "When I first saw it (the show in New York), it did feel like laundry hanging on the wall. I felt quite exposed. I feel that way with films, I like making them but then I get sort of terrified of showing them. headtopics.com

