A Michelin-guide taqueria is coming to Grand Central Market this fall

Plus, some of L.A.'s favorite breakfast tacos expand to two new neighborhoods, viral Korean-style bagels open up shop, and more. One of the most striking aspects of the move to Grand Central Market, Villa said, is the storytelling he hears from other vendors, restaurateurs and guests as they pass through and share tales of their own families’ stalls or childhood visits.

“I have two daughters, and that’s going to be the case for them,” he said. “When they grow up, they’re gonna tell their kids or their grandkids, ‘My dad had a restaurant here. I grew up here at the Grand Central Market.’”instagram.com/villastacoslosangelesThe viral bread company that cropped up during the pandemic now has a storefront in Westlake for cream-cheese-stuffed garlic bagels, Korean-inspired pantry goods, black sesame cream cheese and more. Calic Bagel, which began as a garlic bread service in 2020, is the popular hand-rolled-bagel outfit from ALMG Hospitality, the group behind Egg Tuck, Oppa Juicery and Yup Dduk.

When husband-and-wife team Alex and Sun Sohn took trips to Korea, they noticed bagels and garlic bread taking off and tried to tap into that with Egg Tuck’s bakery team.

When husband-and-wife team Alex and Sun Sohn took trips to Korea, they noticed bagels and garlic bread taking off and tried to tap into that with Egg Tuck’s bakery team. When Sun Sohn’s job as a teacher paused due to the pandemic, the couple began making garlic bread in their home oven for friends and family, then launched an Instagram account, which exploded with orders. Now with their own shop, they offer bagels that are chewy and dense inside with a light, golden crust on the exterior.

Korean-inspired pop-up Calic Bagels now has its own storefront in Westlake serving a range of bagels with gourmet cream cheese, but the signature remains the garlicky namesake.There are classic options — such as plain, sesame and everything — as well as stuffed bagels filled with mashed potatoes, ham and cheese, or butter and salt, but the namesake Calic is the most popular: It’s filled with garlic cream cheese and dipped in garlic butter before it’s toasted. Calic also offers eight varieties of cream cheese, including a number of Korean-leaning flavors such as sweet corn, jeju hallabong and a black sesame collaboration with local maker Rooted Fare. Other local products and collabs, such as a lager made in partnership with Common Space Brewery, also can be found there.

The team recently opened their casual bagel shop in the former All Good Things cafe space on 8th Street, now calling it Markeat 8 and with plans to open multiple restaurant concepts there. A forthcoming pizzeria, Seven Tigers Pie Club, is set to launch this fall with Detroit-inspired deep-dish pies with toppings such as 48-hour sous-vide Korean short ribs. Calic Bagel is open Tuesday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.almghospitality.com/calicbagelSan Diego-founded Parakeet Cafe just launched its first L.A. location with health-forward dishes like vegan carne asada bowls and buckwheat waffles.Parakeet Cafe

San Diego-founded, health-minded chain Parakeet Cafe just touched down in Los Angeles with grain bowls, tapas, salads, pizzas and a range of tartines. The new Beverly Hills location includes a patio, ample indoor dining across a black-and-white-striped floor, and a pastry case, an espresso and matcha bar and tipples such as mocktails, wine, beer and lemon-and-lavender mimosas. The cafe from husband-and-wife team Jonathan Goldwasser and Carol Roizen specializes in all-day breakfast with options such as chilaquiles with green ricotta, truffled egg toast, labneh-laced breakfast burritos and eggs Benedict with roasted-poblano hollandaise. It also offers Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas, Thai-inspired squash and quinoa bowls with hazelnut miso, and salmon tartare. A location is planned for Brentwood. Parakeet Cafe is open in Beverly Hills from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.Oaxacan destination Madre can now be found in Santa Clarita — and with it, a 500-bottle collection of mezcals.Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria Santa Clarita

Ivan Vasquez’s temple to Oaxacan cuisine and agave has expanded again, adding a Santa Clarita location to Madre’s growing empire. The menu — full of signatures also found in Torrance, West Hollywood and Palms — features dishes in homage to Vasquez’s home and his mother’s cooking. Colorful tlayudas fan out across the tables, moles arrive in a range of colors — with mole negro, rojo, verde and more — chorizo-flecked queso fundido pulls away from its skillet, and fried quesadillas come stuffed with squash blossoms. On weekends, lamb barbacoa marinates in avocado leaves before slow cooking, then gets served alongside tortillas and beans. Like the locations before it, Santa Clarita’s Madre stocks hundreds of bottles of agave-based spirits, including 500 bottles of mezcal, and serves cocktails, imported Mexican beer and wine, and tasting flights. The latest features Oaxacan art such as murals and sculptures, plus a wood-accented patio and lounge area in addition to its indoor dining room and bar. Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria is open in Santa Clarita Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.madrerestaurants.comTexas-inspired local chain HomeState can now be found in Atwater Village, sharing a complex that soon will also house Thai Basil.Some of L.A.’s favorite breakfast tacos can now be found in two new neighborhoods. Now a decade in, founder and native Texan Briana “Breezy” Valdez is bringing HomeState and its signature tacos, migas, queso and handmade award-winning flour tortillas to Atwater Village and Culver City. The former launched Sept. 18 in the El Cañon shopping center with roughly 70 seats spread across indoor tables and a patio, while the latter opens Sept. 27 in the former Konbi space with nearly 50 seats.

Both locations serve HomeState’s tacos, sides, brisket sandwiches and other food items, plus coffee and alcoholic beverages such as frozen spicy palomas and margaritas. HomeState is open daily in Atwater Village from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., while HomeState will open in Culver City daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with extended hours to follow.

Atwater Village: 3170 Glendale Blvd., Unit A & D, Los Angeles, (213) 459-0199; Culver City: 10000 W. Washington Blvd., Suite 104, Culver City,

The Arts District’s Yangban Society recently rebranded with a focus on upscale dining, offering dishes such as prawn toast made with ama ebi, brown butter, house makgeolli, cherry tomatoes and cured egg yolk.Yangban

The Arts District’s acclaimed modern Korean deli, Yangban Society, is now simply Yangban — with a new menu and a newly overhauled space. Chef-owners and husband-and-wife team Katianna and John Hong opened their restaurant in early 2022 to local and national accolades that included L.A. Times Food critic Bill Addisonas “vital local talents grafting innovative ideas with the region’s rich Korean restaurant culture.” The restaurant debuted with a casual walk-up format and a large deli-style case rife with banchan and salads such as chilled acorn noodles in perilla-seed vinaigrette. Now, riffing on the couple’s fine-dining pedigrees that include Mélisse, where they met, Yangban’s new iteration offers table service and a focus on more upscale interpretations of Korean American dishes and flavor profiles.

A number of fan favorites — such as the buffalo-milk soft serve and the crispy wings — remain, while new items include gochujang-braised black cod with Korean radish, rice cake, kabocha and black rice, and bindaetteok-inspired falafel with mung beans, sprouts, white kimchi, soy hummus and chrysanthemum. The beverage program also has been redesigned, with Dave Purcell (the Waterfront, Best Bet, the Nomad) introducing cocktails such as a martini featuring toasted rice and makgeolli, and mezcal with prickly pear, cactus brandy and mezcal. Yangban is open Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.Mariscos truck Simón is one of more than 40 participants at the next Mama’s Night Market food festival downtown.Mama’s Night Market, returns Sept. 30 with more than 40 vendors serving street food, signature dishes, desserts and other items amid DJ sets, karaoke and other entertainment. Mama’s Night Market is back for its fourth iteration, hosting some of the region’s notable new restaurants, pop-ups, bakers and street stalls such as Holy Basil, Domi, Metztli Taqueria, Didi, Simón, Chimmelier, Evil Cooks and beyond. General admission costs $39 per person and includes entry and food and drink for purchase, while VIP tickets run $99 and include early entry, open bar and access to VIP-only vendors. Mama’s Night Market runs 6 p.m. to midnight and is a 21+ event. A potion of ticket proceeds benefits Respect Your Elders, a tandem nonprofit from the Mama team that feeds minority-community seniors in L.A.