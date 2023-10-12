'A Man of Two Faces' is a riveting, one-stop primer on Viet Thanh Nguyen

author's memoir is cocky and riveting — self-consciously constructed as if written for a standup audience and serving as a generous, one-stop primer for his fiction and scholarly work.

Barely four when he left Vietnam with his parents and older brother shortly before the Fall of Saigon in April 1975, Nguyen retains no memory of his harrowing, transoceanic crossing. But he clearly remembers the trauma of being separated from his parents during their early resettlement period in the U.S.

As owners of SàiGòn Mới, a Vietnamese market in pre-gentrified downtown San Jose, Calif., his parents would inevitably face the job-related casualties of racism and violence, while leaving their pre-teen son presumably safe at home among his English-language books and TV dinners. headtopics.com

This constant vigilance helps Nguyen develop a critical distance when assessing his refugee history against a multivalent context. His tenuous hold on his Vietnamese past found purchase in the notion of"post-memory" — unwitnessed trauma that nevertheless gets reproduced as accepted reality through repeated if fractured storytelling from survivors to third parties.

Due to the dominant culture's distorted and biased view on history, inheritors of secondhand memory — those who were not witnesses to the original event but learn about the past through literature or visual media — may uncritically absorb the dominant view of history and then become unwittingly complicit in furthering the original unaddressed trauma or injustice. headtopics.com

Using Nguyen's egalitarian approach that applies to all groups, a Vietnamese refugee community — while seen as a marginalized sector by mainstream America — can still oppress by censoring compatriots considered to be pro-Communists, for example.

