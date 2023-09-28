A man in military clothing has shot and wounded a person at a Dutch teaching hospital, police say

Police say a man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun has shot and injured a person in a classroom at a university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam A man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun shot and wounded a person Thursday in a classroom at a university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said.

Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two shootings were linked.

A man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun shot and wounded a person Thursday in a classroom at a university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said.

Police said the shooter possibly left the scene on a motorcycle, with authorities appealing for witnesses. They later added that an arrest team was checking the Erasmus Medical Center to establish if he was still in the building.Local media said that a large number of police, including specialized arrest teams, were at the hospital.