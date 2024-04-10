A&M-San Antonio Launches Young Jaguars Program to Address Childcare Needs

A&M-San Antonio is taking a significant step toward addressing the childcare needs of its student population with the official launch of its Young Jaguars program. The Young Jaguars program will operate out of a temporary modular space until the completion of a more permanent facility. This service addresses a critical need, particularly in light of the limited childcare options available in the surrounding area.
According to Children at Risk, a non-profit organization, South San Antonio has a mere eight childcare spots per 100 children. Young Jaguars marks the initial phase of a broader initiative called Campus CARES, made possible by a $1.75 million grant from the Department of Education. Campus CARES includes two childcare initiatives, both of which promote access and inclusion. The first, which opens in January, is for school-age children (4 to 12) and will operate from 3:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The childcare service will be available free of charge to students who are Pell Grant eligible or are single parents. The modular space will accommodate 50 children at any one time, with 25 in each of the two classrooms. Campus CARES ultimately aims to establish Educare San Antonio, a $19 million comprehensive early childhood education center
A&M-San Antonio Young Jaguars Program Childcare Campus CARES Department Of Education South San Antonio Limited Childcare Options Access And Inclusion School-Age Children Pell Grant Eligible Single Parents Modular Space Educare San Antonio Early Childhood Education Center
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Real Estate News | San Antonio Express-NewsSan Antonio and Hill Country real estate news, from the San Antonio Express-News.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »