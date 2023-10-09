A long-disputed property in D.C. changes hands, but a question remains

Adams Morgan Plaza, an open area at the intersection of Columbia Road and 18th Street in Northwest D.C., is at the heart of a lawsuit over the future of a 4,000-sqaure-foot parcel.

In the saga’s latest twist, Truist Financial Corp., the owner of the parcel — a now-shuttered bank branch and plaza that for decades was a public square at the center of Adams Morgan — has donated the land to a nonprofit that builds affordable housing.

"We will engage the community for input and feedback so that plans will advance Jubilee's mission and create an asset for the neighborhood as well at the same time," he wrote. against Truist, said his group is hopeful that Jubilee will retain a plaza of roughly the same size in a new development."We want to get along with Jubilee and we think there are great prospects for moving forward in a good way," James said. "We're hopeful that there is a place for minds to meet. We are reasonable people.

The property’s history has been punctuated by tragedy and protest, beginning in 1922 when the roof of its occupant, the, collapsed under the weight of two feet of snow, killing 98 people and injuring 133 others. A rebuilt theater on the site, known as the Ambassador, hosted Jimi Hendrix in 1967 before being demolished.

