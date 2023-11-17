A League of Their Own: Celebrating Female Friendships in Film

These days, it's not unusual to see a film centered around genuine female friendships; with the success of movies like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Bridesmaids, and Girls Trip, women both in front of and behind the camera have (long overdue) deservedly been getting the opportunity to tell stories exploring complex and nuanced relationships that women have with one another.

However, over thirty years ago, films featuring largely female rosters were few and far between, which is why 1992's A League of Their Own is such a bright spot in film history. Not only does it allow an ensemble of mostly female characters to shine, but it actively shows women standing up for one another, not threatened by each other's presence, and avoids long-tired tropes of cattiness to deliver a funny and heartwarming look at one of American history's more interesting bon mots, the formation of the All-American Girls' Professional Baseball Leagu





