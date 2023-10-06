A. Lange & Söhne’s Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar Goes Platinum

A. Lange & Söhne’s new Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar in platinum was among the brand’s latest timepieces presented last weekend at a collector gathering for the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week in Newport, R.I., to celebrate its first American Concours d’Elegance event sponsorship.

A perpetual calendar is one of watchmaking’s most challenging complications as it is devised to typically display the date, day of the week, month, leap year, moon phases, and automatically adjust for varying month lengths and leap years.

“A Lange 1 must always look like a Lange 1,” says Wilhelm Schmid, the brand’s CEO, who was wearing the platinum perpetual calendar in Newport. “The challenge is how do you maintain that design philosophy but add complications. The clearer the profile, the more difficult it is to expand the family without diluting that clear design. headtopics.com

The solution to preserving the Lange’s 1’s characteristic asymmetrical design was to incorporate a month ring around the periphery of the dial that instantly advances with the start of each month and combine it with the signature big date, a retrograde day-of-week indicator and a leap-year aperture at 6 o’clock.

A sapphire crystal case back reveals the elaborately finished caliber L021.3, bearing A. Lange & Söhne’s notable quality hallmarks, including plates and bridges made of untreated German silver decorated with Glashütte ribbing, five gold chatons held by blued-steel screws, and a unique hand-engraved balance cock bearing the telltale flourishes of its engraver. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Ostium Labs raises $3.5 million to bring DEX perpetual swaps to oil and goldInvestors include General Catalyst, LocalGlobe, SIG, and Balaji Srinivasan.

Rolex and Cinema: Writing History Side By SideIn perpetual evolution, Rolex continues its commitment to supporting the film infront and behind the camera

Crypto options prevail amid depressed futures and perpetuals tradingOptions volume have prevailed amid depressed perpetual and futures trading, the crypto derivative exchange Deribit finds.

Glasshouse Fragrances Just Dropped a 24-Piece Advent CalendarGet the most bang for your buck this season.

2023 Movie Release Calendar: Movies Coming To TheatersUPDATED with latest: The North American box office has been a challenge to track the past couple of years, first with movie theaters shuttering along with almost everything else due to the Covid pa…