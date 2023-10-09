ADOLPHUS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky deputy was wounded and a suspect killed when gunfire erupted during an attempted arrest, authorities said.

The shooting happened Saturday in Allen County as officers attempted to locate a person involved in a vehicle pursuit earlier in the day in Simpson County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. No details about the shooting were released, but police said a male subject was pronounced dead at the scene and a Simpson County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that police began pursuing a suspect accused of kidnapping a female in Bowling Green early Saturday. The pursuit went through Simpson County and into Allen County and the suspect fired shots at officers. headtopics.com

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisting in the pursuit of a man who fired shots at a Simpson County Sheriff’s deputy early Saturday but did not injure him. The pursuit continued into Allen County, where the suspect’s vehicle was found and authorities continued to search for the suspect.No. 20 Kentucky to provide No.

Both offices said any further comment would come from Kentucky State Police. That agency did not immediately release more information. “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” police said. headtopics.com

Republican state Sen. Mike Wilson, who represents Simpson County, issued a statement on Monday wishing Harper a speedy recovery and voicing support for law enforcement.

