A just and fair society requires families get the help they need

Congress needs to prioritize children, women, and infants must have the same opportunities as those more fortunate. Congress simply needs to pass legislation to allow for investment in WIC and assist families in need. President Biden requested $6.3 million to serve 6.5 million participants This funding has occurred since the late 1990s.

Draconian efforts by opponents include food stamp changes such as increasing the age threshold for getting the stamps from 49 to 64 and including those with dependents over age 6, instead of those without minor children.

These young people would not get the fruits and vegetables they need. While the wealthy have lobbyists who prevent any tax on the very wealthy that would cut into the deficit, it is those lacking political influence who suffer. Those in poverty and whose voice is weakened by Gerrymandered Congressional districts, have difficulty seeing how balancing the budget on their backs benefits them.

Political polarization must not harm the least able to take advantage of the great resources of the nation.

Maybe if money were spent, it would be a great investment but getting people trained of all colors and creeds so they could afford to pay more taxes. That, along with the wealthy paying their fair share, might go a long way toward a fair and just society.