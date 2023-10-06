The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Rep.

“Because ‘entrenchment’ is the touchstone of an egregious partisan gerrymander which the New Mexico Constitution prohibits, the court finds that the congressional redistricting map enacted under Senate Bill 1 does not violate the plaintiff’s equal protection rights,” the judge wrote.

The order can be appealed to the New Mexico Supreme Court. A final decision will have a major influence on which party represents a congressional swing district along the U.S. border with Mexico where partisan control has flipped three times in three elections. headtopics.com

Under the current map, Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez in 2022 ousted a first-term Republican incumbent. But a competitive 0.7% margin of victory weighted against Republican accusations of political entrenchment by Democrats, who hold every statewide elected office in New Mexico and its three congressional seats.

An attorney for the Democratic-led Legislature argued that the 2nd District is still competitive and that Republicans can’t prove the maps intentionally entrench Democratic politicians.

Read more:

AP »

A judge rules against a Republican challenge of a congressional redistricting map in New MexicoA New Mexico state judge has ruled against a Republican Party challenge of new congressional boundaries approved by Democrats that divvied up a politically conservative oil-producing region

Republican party has been ‘hijacked’ by ‘extremists’: Cory Booker on GOP ‘civil war’This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Human footprints in New Mexico really may be surprisingly ancient, new dating showssn-theme-milestones__description___SJHIa

New tests confirm antiquity of ancient human footprints in New MexicoHumans trod the landscape of North America thousands of years earlier than previously thought, according to new research that confirms the antiquity of fossilized footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico using two further dating approaches.

Hillary Clinton Urges ‘Backlash’ to Extremists in Republican PartySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Trump Reportedly Mulling Endorsement Of Jim Jordan For House Speaker'I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party,” a Republican congressman said.