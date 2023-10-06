A judge rules against a Republican challenge of a congressional redistricting map in New Mexico

A New Mexico state judge ruled against a Republican Party challenge of new congressional boundaries approved by Democrats that divvied up a politically conservative oil-producing region, in an order published Friday.

Under the current map, Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez in 2022 ousted a first-term Republican incumbent. But a competitive 0.7% margin of victory weighted against Republican accusations of political entrenchment by Democrats, who hold every statewide elected office in New Mexico and its three congressional seats.

Read more:

sdut »

Republican party has been ‘hijacked’ by ‘extremists’: Cory Booker on GOP ‘civil war’This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Human footprints in New Mexico really may be surprisingly ancient, new dating showssn-theme-milestones__description___SJHIa

New tests confirm antiquity of ancient human footprints in New MexicoHumans trod the landscape of North America thousands of years earlier than previously thought, according to new research that confirms the antiquity of fossilized footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico using two further dating approaches.

Hillary Clinton Urges ‘Backlash’ to Extremists in Republican PartySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Trump Reportedly Mulling Endorsement Of Jim Jordan For House Speaker'I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party,” a Republican congressman said.

New Mexico police officer charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black man at gas stationNew Mexico's Attorney General, Raúl Torrez, has announced the charging of a police officer with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a Black man.