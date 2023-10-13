A judge has declined to block parts of Georgia's election law while legal challenges play out

. Several voting advocacy and civil rights groups, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, sued in 2021 after Republican state lawmakers passed the measure less than six months after former President Donald Trump narrowly lost the state and made false claims about widespread election fraud. The lawsuits assert that parts of the law deny Black voters equal access to voting and violate the U.S.

We look forward to presenting our case at trial,” Rahul Garabadu, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, said in a news release. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who has defended the law, celebrated Boulee's ruling.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Wrong-way driver on Georgia highway causes fiery crash, killing 3In Georgia, a wrong-way driver entered a four-lane highway and crashed into two other cars. The fiery incident left all the victims dead on Monday near Roopville.

Georgia bobcat attacks 3-year-old, 14-year-old in separate incidentsA couple of children in Georgia were attacked by an aggressive bobcat in two separate incidents on Friday. The children are now recovering.

2 children attacked by 'aggressive' bobcat in GeorgiaAuthorities in Georgia are on the lookout for a bobcat that attacked two children.

LSU's Jayden Daniels, Georgia's Kirby Smart highlight AP's midseason SEC honoreesLSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Georgia coach Kirby Smart and linebackers Dallas Turner and Jett Johnson are among those honored by The Associated Press in a midseason report for the Southeastern Conference. Daniels is the offensive player of the first half and Smart has turned in the top coaching job, according to AP sports writers covering the league. Alabama's Turner and MIssissippi State's Johnson shared top defensive honors for the first half.

2-x national champ Georgia, Rutgers recruiting small-school S.J. football starGet the latest New Jersey high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and more at nj.com.

A Georgia deputy shot and killed a man he was chasing after police say the man pulled out a gunA Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he was chasing when investigators say the man pulled out a gun. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a Peach County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over Caleb Hooten on Tuesday afternoon in Fort Valley in middle Georgia, but that Hooten didn’t stop.