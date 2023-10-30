Plaintiff Eiko Kawasaki speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Tokyo high court Monday acknowledged North Korea’s responsibility over the yearslong suffering of those who joined the “paradise on earth” repatriation program.

The four plaintiffs, including ethnic Koreans and Japanese, moved to North Korea with thousands of others under a 1959-1984 program in which the North promised free health care, education, jobs and other benefits. But they said none of that was available and they were mostly assigned manual work at mines, forests or farms and forced to live in harsh conditions.

Four plaintiffs appealed the decision, arguing that Japan has jurisdiction because their ordeal began when they boarded ships in a Japanese port. The North infringed on the plaintiffs’ freedom to choose a place to live, and they were virtually “robbed of their lives” as a result, the court said. headtopics.com

Kawasaki wiped her tears and raised her fists in victory outside the court. She later told reporters that Monday’s ruling is a full victory for the victims.

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan and Fed Decision to Shape USD/JPY’s PathBank of Japan and Federal Reserve monetary policy meetings to take center stage in the week ahead. Volatility could pick up for the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen, with several risk events on the calendar. Read more ⮕

Asia markets trade lower ahead of Japan's BOJ decision and South Korea inflation this weekAsian markets fall as investors brace for key economic data later this week, including purchasing managers index from around the region Read more ⮕

Asia markets mixed ahead of Japan's BOJ decision and South Korea inflation this weekAsian markets are mixed as investors brace for key economic data later this week, including purchasing managers index from around the region Read more ⮕

A Japan court says North Korea is responsible for the abuses of people lured there by false promisesA Japanese high court on Monday said the North Korean government was responsible for the human rights abuses of plaintiffs who said they were lured to the North by Pyongyang’s false promise of living in the “paradise on Earth.' Read more ⮕

G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food, pressing ChinaThe Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers called on Sunday for the 'immediate repeal' of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China's restrictions after Japan began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Read more ⮕

China urges G7 not to have double standards on Japanese food banChina urges G7 not to have double standards on Japanese food ban Read more ⮕