A Japan court says North Korea is responsible for the abuses of people lured there by false promises

Plaintiff Eiko Kawasaki speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Tokyo high court Monday acknowledged North Korea’s responsibility over the yearslong suffering of those who joined the “paradise on earth” repatriation program.
The four plaintiffs, including ethnic Koreans and Japanese, moved to North Korea with thousands of others under a 1959-1984 program in which the North promised free health care, education, jobs and other benefits. But they said none of that was available and they were mostly assigned manual work at mines, forests or farms and forced to live in harsh conditions.
Four plaintiffs appealed the decision, arguing that Japan has jurisdiction because their ordeal began when they boarded ships in a Japanese port. The North infringed on the plaintiffs’ freedom to choose a place to live, and they were virtually “robbed of their lives” as a result, the court said. headtopics.com
Kawasaki wiped her tears and raised her fists in victory outside the court. She later told reporters that Monday’s ruling is a full victory for the victims.
