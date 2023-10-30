A Japan court says North Korea is responsible for the abuses of people lured there by false promises

A Japanese high court on Monday said the North Korean government was responsible for the human rights abuses of plaintiffs who said they were lured to the North by Pyongyang’s false promise of living in “paradise on Earth,” a decision praised as a victory by survivors and their supporters. “The ruling showed that a Japanese court can rule on North Korea’s human rights violations, one that could have a significant impact,” said a lawyer for the plaintiffs, Kenji Fukuda.

On Monday, the Tokyo High Court ruled that the Japanese court had jurisdiction over the case and found that the North Korean government violated the rights of the plaintiffs by forcing them to live under miserable, harsh conditions that were completely different from the information provided before their trip. The North infringed on the plaintiffs' freedom to choose a place to live, and they were virtually “robbed of their lives” as a result, the court said.

United States Headlines Read more: sdut »

Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan and Fed Decision to Shape USD/JPY’s PathBank of Japan and Federal Reserve monetary policy meetings to take center stage in the week ahead. Volatility could pick up for the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen, with several risk events on the calendar. Read more ⮕

Asia markets trade lower ahead of Japan's BOJ decision and South Korea inflation this weekAsian markets fall as investors brace for key economic data later this week, including purchasing managers index from around the region Read more ⮕

Asia markets mixed ahead of Japan's BOJ decision and South Korea inflation this weekAsian markets are mixed as investors brace for key economic data later this week, including purchasing managers index from around the region Read more ⮕

G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food, pressing ChinaThe Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers called on Sunday for the 'immediate repeal' of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China's restrictions after Japan began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Read more ⮕

China urges G7 not to have double standards on Japanese food banChina urges G7 not to have double standards on Japanese food ban Read more ⮕

G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food, pressing ChinaThe G7 trade ministers, after a weekend meeting on Osaka, did not mention China but denounced what they consider its rising economic coercion through trade. Read more ⮕