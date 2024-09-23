A'ja Wilson Unanimously Named WNBA MVP

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was the unanimous choice as the WNBA MVP , the league announced Sunday.The Aces' versatile forward averaged 26.9 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. She's only the second player to win the award unanimously, joining Cynthia Cooper of the Houston Comets, who did it in the league's inaugural 1997 season.

Wilson finished third in the MVP voting last year, receiving one fourth-place vote that she said fueled her after the Aces won their second straight WNBA title.'It propelled me a little bit as I started my offseason workouts, but around February I was over it,' she said. 'I didn't want to give that person that energy, that's when I started to lock in.'Wilson finished the regular season with 1,021 points, 451 rebounds and led the league with 98 blocks.

WNBA A'ja Wilson MVP Las Vegas Aces Cynthia Cooper

