A.J. Brown’s Eagles teammates are amazed by his ‘crazy s***’

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) making a one-handed catch to score a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)For nearly 30 minutes, the Eagles mustered three points against Washington’s defense, which ranks 30th (374.1) in yards allowed and 31st (28.5) in points given up per game.

The Eagles scored 28 second-half points — finishing with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives — and racked up 374 total yards, with 130 coming from Brown. He became the first NFL wide receiver to finish with six consecutive games of 125 plus receiving yards, breaking formersaid. “He’s doing unbelievable stuff. I’m talking about one-handed catches, two hands with two guys around him. He has some of the strongest hands I’ve played against in the league.

“He got strong hands and he attacks the ball just how Calvin used to do it back when I was a kid back in Detroit, so it’s just mind blowing knowing that I’m seeing somebody else doing the same thing. He’s doing some crazy s*** right now.” headtopics.com

The differences between Philadelphia’s first-half and second-half offense were noticeable. Hurts, who is playing through a bone bruise, per, looked more comfortable, though he only ran four times for 6 yards. He went 29 of 38 with 319 yards passing and four touchdowns, earning an 86.6 quarterback rating., Brown caught nine passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, with most of his big plays coming against Forbes.

“Him coming in and just seeing the things he does every day, I just wanna be by his side helping him,” he said. “I don’t want to let the guys go out there by themselves, so it means a lot to me to have a guy on the other side of me doing the things that he’s doing.”WATCH: Eagles’ A.J. Brown makes absurd one-handed TD catch headtopics.com

