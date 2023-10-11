A human is controlling this Japanese robot from the inside. Here's how they do it

Video Ad FeedbackThe"human-like working machine" was created by Japanese startup, Tsubame Industries.

Video Ad FeedbackThe"human-like working machine" was created by Japanese startup, Tsubame Industries.

Read more:

CNN »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Watch: JYP’s Japanese Girl Group NiziU Introduces First 3 Members Ahead Of Korean DebutWatch: JYP’s Japanese Girl Group NiziU Introduces First 3 Members Ahead Of Korean Debut

Japanese stocks rally as Hang Seng risesSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Japanese HS phenom Rintaro Sasaki skips NPB, will play NCAA baseball - ESPNJapanese high school star Rintaro Sasaki did not submit his application for the NPB draft and has stated his intention to go to an American college to play baseball.

Pepper Lunch: Japanese D-I-Y Teppanyaki restaurant to open several locations in AZNicole Gutierrez is ABC15's ‘Things to Do’ reporter, focusing on stories highlighting local community gems, family attractions, restaurants and local haunts.

Japanese Eatery Kumoya Debuts October 12It aims to marry the precision of fine dining with the fun, vibrant feel of an izakaya, complete with a late-night bar and lounge.

Japanese phenom Rintaro Sasaki snubs NPB to play NCAA baseballThe move will allow Sasaki to enter the MLB Draft several years earlier than he would have been able to under Major League Baseball’s international amateur rules.