The fire erupted early Wednesday in the Drava International factory complex in the town of Osijek, spreading quickly and sending thick dark smoke high in the air. Emergency services said that large amounts of plastics stored in an open area were on fire, making it difficult for firefighters to control the raging blaze.Scientists are on a mission to save America’s wine industry from climate changeThe state HRT television reported that two firefighters were slightly injured.

The civil protection authorities in the area urged citizens to “close down their windows and not go out unless absolutely necessary.” The Drava International factory produces plastic packaging and other products. Croatian media reported that there have been four incidents in the factory in the past 12 years, killing one person.

