A Hidden BG3 Scene Reveals The Strongest Wizard In Faerûn Is Actually A Puddle

BG3's Elminster Is Actually A Simulacrum The Elminster that the party meets in Baldur's Gate 3 is only a simulacrum, not the real-deal wizard he claims to be. In order to reveal this, Elminster must be killed, at which point he collapses into a puddle. However, he doesn't give the party much reason to do that.

Players can examine NPCs in Baldur's Gate 3 by right-clicking them or by pressing down on a controller's D-pad. Who Is Elminster In Forgotten Realms Lore? Close Elminster isn't actually an original character from Baldur's Gate 3. He's appeared in a wide variety of Forgotten Realms-set media throughout the years, and this is just his latest cameo. He's been in all the mainline Baldur's Gate games, several tabletop campaigns, and the film adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

However, Elminster's appearance in Baldur's Gate 3 is mostly colored by his personal relationship with Gale Dekarios of Waterdeep, a playable Origin character and recruitable party member. Elminster is Gale's former teacher, and as an expert in the doings of Mystra, is uniquely suited to help him with his Netherese orb problem in Baldur's Gate 3. The two have a mutual respect, and can go blow-for-blow on awful puns and polysyllabic words.

What Happens If You Kill Elminster In BG3? Killing the Elminster simulacrum has a few effects. As soon as it's done, he disintegrates into a puddle of liquid, leaving neither body nor loot behind. If the party does so before receiving his advice on Gale's orb, they won't receive the Netherese Blast ability. While this is functionally useless throughout most of the game, it is absolutely necessary for one of the worst endings in Baldur's Gate 3.

