A heartbreaking window into life in Gaza

saw the first rockets of this past weekend’s attack fly from Gaza into Israel. He’s seen everything since, too. He just can’t believe his eyes.

First, the images of Hamas fighters cutting down Israeli civilians. Soon after, dead Palestinians who, like Toha, had gone out to buy their families enough food to last the crisis, killed by a counterstriking Israeli missile: “I saw bodies without limbs, faces unrecognizable. Should we still call them bodies?”Toha also knows that each horror he sees means that, this time, he’s been spared.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Harari writes, built his government on an "alliance of messianic zealots and shameless opportunists," then staffed up with incompetent loyalists. They're the ones who ignored repeated warnings about Israeli security.

Look at the Range Rovers stuck in the traffic circle along with all the jalopies and learn about Kenya's stark class distinctions yet also how, as in much of the Global South, all classes inhabit the same crumbling commons.

Through a car window in a Nairobi traffic jam, a view of global economics
In Nairobi, having money doesn't always make one's life easier.

Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to upscale Rimal, the beating heart of Gaza City
Following a night of intense bombardment, residents were struggling Tuesday to grasp the sheer scale of damage inflicted on the upscale Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City. With its shopping malls, restaurants, residential buildings and offices belonging to aid groups and international media, it is far from the territory's hard-hit border towns and impoverished refugee camps. Israel has hit Rimal, also home to Hamas government ministries, in the 2021 war, but never like this.

