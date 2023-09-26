A hard-right party gathers strength in Poland, pushing a new, less friendly course on Ukraine

Poland’s hard-right Confederation party has been growing in popularity, especially among young men fed up with the political establishment. Slawomir Mentzen, left, and Krzysztof Bosak, right, the oo-leders of the hard right Confederation party, present their party slogan “Mozemy Wszystko!” (We Can Do Anything) at a convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Confederation has been growing in popularity, especially among young men. The party has been riding a wave of growing support for far-right parties across Europe, and polls show it could increase its presence in parliament in a national election Oct. 15. No matter how they do on election day, the party has already done a lot to push the government to take a more confrontational stance to Ukraine, which is fighting for its survival against Russia. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)2 of 14A supporters of the hard right Polish party Confederation holds up a candidate's campaign posterin Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)2 of 14A supporters of the hard right Polish party Confederation holds up a candidate's campaign posterin Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)3 of 14Krzysztof Bosak, a co-leader of the hard right Polish party Confederation, speaks at a party convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)4 of 14A woman sings the Polish national anthem at the start of a convention of the hard right Confederation party in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)5 of 14The hard right Confederation party presents women in the party at a convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Confederation has been growing in popularity, especially among young men, but has found it hard to attract women voters. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)6 of 14Slawomir Mentzen, centre left, and Krzysztof Bosak, centre right, the oo-leders of the hard right Confederation party, present their party slogan "Mozemy Wszystko!" (We Can Do Anything) at a convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)7 of 14Supporters of the hard right Confederation party hold up cards with the name of candidate Grzegorz Braun in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)8 of 14Confederation candidate Janusz Korwin-Mikke appears at a convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Korwin-Mikke is one of the party's most controversial members. He has questioned whether women should have the right to vote, claiming that they are "less intelligent." And he also defended Russian President Vladmir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)9 of 14Slawomir Mentzen, a co-leader of the hard right Polish party Confederation, speaks to supports at a party convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)10 of 14Two men walk outside the Spodek Arena, where the hard right Polish party Confederation held a convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)11 of 14Slawomir Mentzen, a co-leader of the hard right Polish party Confederation, speaks to supports at a party convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)12 of 14Krzysztof Bosak, a co-leader of the hard right Polish party Confederation, speaks at a party convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)13 of 14A supporters of the hard right Polish party Confederation holds up a candidate's campaign poster in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)14 of 14Krzysztof Bosak, a co-leader of the hard right Polish party Confederation, speaks at a party convention in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. 