A Hamas attack on Israel terrifies — and clarifies

on Israel has so far cost 250 Israelis, mostly civilians, their lives, left more than 1,000 wounded — and an uncertain number held hostage. As we write, Israel is responding with airstrikes on Gaza, which Hamas controls, and battling on the ground to oust hundreds of Hamas fighters from Israeli territory. Reports suggest a death toll above 230 and some 1,700 injured in Gaza.

We now know that Israel’s own internal divisions, sparked by the extreme right-wing parties in Mr. Netanyahu’s governing coalition, and by his plan to overhaul the nation’s judiciary along lines favored by those radical forces, created an opportunity for the country’s enemies. Early signs are that Israel’s leading politicianswith Mr. Netanyahu to meet the emergency.

Yet the future shape of Israel’s government is one of the issues that the new war leaves less clear, at least for now. headtopics.com

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attack

