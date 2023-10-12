A Groundbreaking Human Brain Cell Atlas Just Dropped

With hundreds of billions of cells tangled together, mapping the whole brain is like trying to plot every star in the Milky Way. (The inner workings of each cell are mini worlds of their own.

They identified over 100 distinct cell types across 42 different brain regions, far more than the team expected. With this expansive data set, the team trained deep-learning models to read long strings of genetic code and predict how noncoding sequence variants—hard-to-read chunks of DNA that don’t contain instructions for specific proteins—shape cell identity.

Read more:

WIREDScience »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

A new era in brain science: Researchers unveil human brain cell atlasSalk Institute researchers, as part of a larger collaboration with research teams around the world, analyzed more than half a million brain cells from three human brains to assemble an atlas of hundreds of cell types that make up a human brain in unprecedented detail.

Scientists generate first single-cell atlas of the primate brainA longstanding mystery in science is how the over 100 million individual neurons work together to form a network that forms the basis of who we are—every human thought, emotion and behavior.

We now have the most detailed description of the human brain everA major research initiative has catalogued thousands of types of brain cells and where they are located, producing a resource that should help study neurological diseases in fine detail

New AI model uncovers how and why the human brain agesInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

UN human rights body extends mandate for expert on Russia amid deteriorating human rights situationThe UN Human Rights Council has taken the decision to renew the work of an expert who created the mandate to continue scrutinizing human rights in Russia for another year.

The Hospital Superbug Dilemma: Groundbreaking Treatment Emerges From Intensive ResearchScience, Space and Technology News 2023