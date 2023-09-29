A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad

Because of a procedural change in how the U.S. government processes some green cards, faith communities across the country may lose thousands of leaders and workers But it all may end soon. A sudden procedural change in how the federal government processes green cards for foreign-born religious workers, together with , means that thousands of clergy like him are losing the ability to remain in this country.

To become permanent U.S. residents, which can eventually lead to citizenship, immigrants apply for green cards, generally through U.S. family members or employers. A limited number of green cards are available annually, set by Congress and separated into categories depending on the closeness of the family relationship or the skills needed in a job.

For faith leaders, the line historically has been short enough to get a green card before their temporary work visas expired, attorneys say. This change means that only applications filed before January 2019 are currently being processed, moving forward the Central American minors by a few months but giving clergy with expiring visas, like Castillo, no option but to leave their U.S. congregations behind. headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Lucid Receives Green Light For Production In Saudi ArabiaLucid and Saudi Arabia have been in the talks of vehicle manufacturing since early last year. Now it appears to be the time for it to begin.

Lucid Receives Green Light For Production In Saudi ArabiaLucid and Saudi Arabia have been in the talks of vehicle manufacturing since early last year. Now it appears to be the time for it to begin.

A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroadBecause of a procedural change in how the U.S. government processes some green cards, faith communities across the country may lose thousands of leaders and workers

A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroadBecause of a procedural change in how the U.S. government processes some green cards, faith communities across the country may lose thousands of leaders and workers.

A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroadBecause of a procedural change in how the U.S. government processes some green cards, faith communities across the country may lose thousands of leaders and workers.

A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroadBecause of a procedural change in how the U.S. government processes some green cards, faith communities across the country may lose thousands of leaders and workers.