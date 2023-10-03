A Forgotten Boruto Mystery Could Make A Comeback In Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is potentially building towards a pay-off to what has remainied an unexplained mystery that was set up in part 1 of the manga. This interesting plot tease, concerning the connection between Sakura's signature technique and the Otsutsuki, was forgotten about almost immediately but could end up having major implications for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex going forward.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A conversation in the earlier chapters of the Boruto manga that was quickly forgotten about may actually have been laying the groundwork to resolve one of Boruto's most significant plot developments. Back in Chapter #35 of Boruto, Sarada notices a similarity between the Karma (also translated as Kama) seal of the powerful Otsutsuki Clan and the Hyakugou (Strength of a Hundred) seal carried by characters like Sakura and Tsunade.The possible connection was never further explored at the time, but it's possible it may end up playing a major role now that the second part of the manga, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, is in full swing.

Boruto Teased A Connection Between Sakura's Signature Jutsu And the Otsutsuki Related: Boruto Foreshadowed a Major Role For Sakura & Tsunade - Theory The Strength of a Hundred seal was Tsunade's signature jutsu.

Read more:

screenrant »

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Receives New TrailerCheck out the latest trailer for Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections before the game comes out this November.

27 Photos Of Things People Between The Ages Of 37–48 Have Forgotten AboutBack when there was no cooler scent than CK One and The Simpsons were a 'bad influence' on kids.

'Reclaimed: The Forgotten League' takes a look into the unseen history of the Negro LeaguesVanessa Ivy Rose, granddaughter of Negro Leagues star Norman 'Turkey' Stearnes, goes on a personal quest to uncover history and showcase the league's legacy.

Have We Forgotten How to Make Amends?Repair is an important part of the relationship cycle.

Meet the photographer exploring Canada's abandoned and forgotten placesHe\u0027s found jewelry, diamonds, even $7,000 in cash in abandoned homes but he (almost) never takes anything home

It’s been a good year for streaming whodunitsThree solid mystery series.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is potentially building towards a pay-off to what has remainied an unexplained mystery that was set up in part 1 of the manga. This interesting plot tease, concerning the connection between Sakura's signature technique and the Otsutsuki, was forgotten about almost immediately but could end up having major implications for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex going forward.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A conversation in the earlier chapters of the Boruto manga that was quickly forgotten about may actually have been laying the groundwork to resolve one of Boruto's most significant plot developments. Back in Chapter #35 of Boruto, Sarada notices a similarity between the Karma (also translated as Kama) seal of the powerful Otsutsuki Clan and the Hyakugou (Strength of a Hundred) seal carried by characters like Sakura and Tsunade.The possible connection was never further explored at the time, but it's possible it may end up playing a major role now that the second part of the manga, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, is in full swing.

Boruto Teased A Connection Between Sakura's Signature Jutsu And the Otsutsuki Related: Boruto Foreshadowed a Major Role For Sakura & Tsunade - Theory

The Strength of a Hundred seal was Tsunade's signature jutsu. It allowed her to gradually store chakra in her forehead, even for years, and that use that reserve for incredible feats, including boosting her strength to monstrous levels or fuel her healing jutsu. Sakura was able to learn it thanks to her natual skills at controlling chakra, and it helped her catch up with Naruto and Sasuke at least a little. Karma, on the other hand, is a seal bestowed by members of the Otsutsuki Clan that takes the same form as the Hyakugou: a four-point diamond-shaped tattoo. Karma is the Otsutsuki "backup file": upon death, they can resurrect themselves using the Karma seal they put on a vessel, which will rewrite the latter's genetic pattern, turning them into an Otsutsuki.

Given Sarada's ongoing efforts to undo the effects of Eida's Omniopetence and restore the previous reality overwritten by the technique, this never-explored connection between the Hyakugou and Karma could be surprisingly important. Not only Boruto and Kawaki both have a Karma seal, they also have an obvious connection to Eida, who was genetically modified by Amado to use an Otsutsuki jutsu. Moreover, when Sarada mentions the similarity between the Hyakugou Seal and Karma, Mitsuki says that Orochimaru actually researched Tsunade's signature jutsu and found out that "it goes back a long way" and there is still a lot they don't know about it. It is then possible that the Hyakugou could be based on Otsutsuki techniques, perhaps dating back to the rule of Kaguya.

Boruto Has A Huge Chance To Make Sakura Relevant Again What is even more interesting is that the possible connection between Karma and the Hyakugou Seal opens the door for characters who have been missing the spotlight such as Sakura or Tsunade to become involved in the story of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. In light of the current developments in the manga, unraveling the mystery of a potential connection between Karma and the Hyakugou Seal that was set up early in Boruto has the potential for several fantastic payoffs.