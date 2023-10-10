A floating village is stranded on a dry lakebed as extreme drought grips the Amazon

Dramatically receding water levels in Lake Puraquequara, east of Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas, have left boats and floating buildings marooned in the mud.

Wilson Lima declared a state of emergency and announced a package of assistance measures, including providing food to those most affected by the drought. “There are many people already having difficulty accessing food, food security, drinking water and other important inputs,” he said in a statement at the time. The drought is also devastating wildlife in the state’s rivers.

Read more:

CNN »

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on Amazon Echo devicesHarry Rabinowitz is a reporter for Select on NBC News.

Amazon Prime Video Free Trial 2023: How to Watch Amazon Prime FreeWe’re taking advantage of this.

Quiet debut: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ hit Amazon, featuring 5G connectivityTsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but a

Mumbai Diaries Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Amazon Prime VideoWondering how and where to watch Mumbai Diaries Season 1 online? Check out all the streaming details right here!

The Timeless Denim Brand Jennifer Aniston Wears Is Up to 76% Off at Amazon Right NowLevi’s jeans are up to 76 percent off at Amazon during the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days. The denim brand has been worn by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner, and you can shop straight-leg, baggy, and mom jean styles starting at $17.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Amazon Prime VideoWondering how and where to watch Mumbai Diaries Season 2 online? Check out all the streaming details right here!