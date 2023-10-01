A fire at a nightclub in Spain's southeastern city of Murcia kills 13

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Firefighters carry out a covered body on a stretcher after a fire in a nightclub in Murcia, Spain in the early hours of Sunday Oct. 1, 2023. At least 13 people were killed in a fire in a Spanish nightclub on Sunday morning, authorities said, with fears the toll could still rise as rescue workers sift through the debris.The fire broke out in the two-storey"Teatre" nightclub, also called"Fonda Milagros", in the city of Murcia in southeastern Spain in early hours of the morning. (AP Photo/Alfonso Duran)– A fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain's state news agency EFE.A video shared by Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain's state news agency EFE.A video shared by Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub. Police and emergency services worked to secure the interior of the club to avoid a possible collapse and were trying to locate and identify the bodies.The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings throughout the region of Murcia.

