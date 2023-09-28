A federal agency wants to protect you — through a new album of safety tracks

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s new album “We’re Safety Now Haven’t We,” features hip-hop, EDM, pop, reggaeton and lo-fi songs. To pull the project together, Galbo said he wanted to design an album cover that made people “stop [scrolling] and look.” He has made dozens of fictional animal characters into memes to promote safety on the Commission’s social media accounts.
He included pictures of four of the most popular animals on the album cover.
A robin, which Galbo named Handsome Ron and photoshopped a hat onto, is flying on a smoke alarm in the top-right corner. Opposite him is a cat Galbo named Copernicus Jackson, who’s holding a cellphoneon the cover.
On the bottom, a fox Galbo named Quinn the Safety Fox is wearing a blue helmet. Also, a Shiba Inu named Potato the Dog is riding an ATV with a black helmet covering his tail — a misplacement Galbo said fits the dog’s personality. Bright lasers serve as the backdrop.There are a few giveaways that the album isn’t traditional. There’s a warning on the bottom right of the cover that the album was made by the government, and every song begins with a narrator saying “thanks to the people at CPSC.” headtopics.com
The album is available on the Commission’s website and on YouTube. Galbo said the album has been listened to about 73,000 times. The songs are in the public domain, he said, and he wants people to remix and repost the tracks.
Aaron Greiner, 27, an urban designer from Boston, said he listened to the album after the Commission— formerly known as Twitter — on Sept. 20. He expected cringeworthy songs, he said.
“It kind of generally went from ridiculousness to something that actually was enjoyable to listen to,” Greiner said.
He has listened to the lo-fi track while responding to emails, and he sent the album to his friends for a laugh. Plus, “Se Pone Caliente” reminded him to check the batteries in his smoke alarms.
Those conversation starters and reminders are what Galbo was hoping the album would spark. He’s brainstorming ideas for the second volume, which he hopes will include country and jazz songs.
“I never expected this is what my federal career would look like,” Galbo said.