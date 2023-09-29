'A Faster Flash': New Speedster the Indigo Streak Challenges Flash's Fastest Man Alive Title

A new speedster outpaces the Flash. In The Flash #1 by Si Spurrier and Mike Deodato, Jr., the Flash defends his city against an invasion by his villain Gorilla Grodd and an army of enhanced warriors.

As Flash fights through the pain of a malfunctioning Speed Force, an unknown force lends a hand, knocking back the army of apes and leaving an indigo speed trail in their wake. Despite the help, the Flash notes how erratic the trail is as it disappears from the fray.

Later, Gorilla Grodd and his flunkies return to continue their destructive research when the Flash arrives to put an end to it. However, the Indigo Streak returns as well, running at an uncontrollable speed down a bridge to help Wally West out. Unfortunately, the new speedster throws a pitiful punch at Grodd. The young hero reveals that his name is Chad, who apologizes for taking too much speed, claiming he just wanted to help. Wally is helpless to watch as Chad is turned inside out by otherworldly cosmic forces.

The Indigo Streak Outruns the Flash The Flash has always been the Fastest Man Alive, but recent changes to the Speed Force have made Wally's powers act quite strangely.

Warning! Contains spoilers for The Flash #1!A new speedster has come to the DC Universe, and he's out to become a faster hero than the Flash. A mysterious 'indigo streak' raises questions about the Fastest Man Alive's future.

The Indigo Streak Outruns the Flash The Flash has always been the Fastest Man Alive, but recent changes to the Speed Force have made Wally's powers act quite strangely. The Flash recently fought his old Rogue Mirror Master, who used an atomic mirror to exponentially increase his powers. Wally shattered the mirror and defeated his villain, but it came at a cost. Now Flash is experiencing glitches that are keying him into hidden, terrifying layers of reality. Flash is also experiencing pain every time he uses his powers, a dangerous development for the Scarlet Speedster.

Flash fans don't get to see too much of Chad before he's killed, but there's clearly a mystery behind his powers. In addition to the aberrations in the Speed Force that are causing Wally pain, Grodd and his flunkies kept invading to record data on the Indigo Streak. Chad also suggests that he may have borrowed the Flash's speed to become a hero. Flash is going to have his hands full investigating the source of the flaw in the Speed Force, especially if Chad did find a way to become faster than DC's iconic speedster.

DC's Newest Speedster is Faster than Flash, But Far More Reckless Despite his untimely death, the Indigo Streak's brief appearance in the DCU raises a lot of questions. Where did he come from, and how exactly did he siphon the Flash's powers (assuming that's actually what happened)? And how is the Indigo Streak's debut connected to the current problems with the Speed Force? It's unlikely that such a radical change in the mysterious phenomenon has nothing to do with a new speedster, especially given how it seems that Chad was a bit faster, if not more erratic than Wally. Hopefully, the background of DC's newest speedster will be explored as Flash digs into the strange changes within the Speed Force. The Flash #1 is on sale now.