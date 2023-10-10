A fake Biden video shows the limits of Meta's deepfake policies

Below: False Hamas-Israel war information spreads on X, and Amazon’s Alexa has been claiming the 2020 election was stolen. First:

Meta’s oversight board announced Tuesday that it will review whether the social media giant erred by leaving up an altered video baselessly suggestingis a “pedophile,” marking the first time the panel will directly take up doctored media.

The case is poised to explore a controversial gap in Meta’s policies: While the platform bans videos that have been altered by artificial intelligence to show someone saying “words that they did not say,” these rules do not apply to simpler fakes made with basic tech. headtopics.com

Meta repeatedly reviewed the post and found it did not violate its policies against manipulated media because those rules only apply to AI-generated videos that alter someone’s speech, the board said.

“The Board selected this case to assess whether Meta’s policies adequately cover altered videos that could mislead people into believing politicians have taken actions, outside of speech, that they have not,” the board wrote in its announcement. headtopics.com

The Biden video gained little attention, drawing roughly two dozen views over several months. But lawmakers and political figures in the past have hammered the Facebook parent company for declining to take up higher-profile fakes similarly developed via less sophisticated means.

“That video was not an AI-assisted ‘deepfake’ but rather a crude manual manipulation that some have called a ‘cheap fake,’” Rep.scrutinizing the Pelosi flap. “Nonetheless, the video’s virality on social media demonstrates the scale of the challenge we face and the responsibilities social media companies must confront. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Meta Extends Its AI Messaging To The Quest 3 And More At Meta Connect 2023Principal Analyst, Mobility & VR, Anshel Sag dives deep on the Quest 3 AR headset, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and AI-related news from the Meta Connect 2023 event.

How to Apply Meta's Best Practices in Your Life: Takeaways from a Meta EmployeeWalkthroughs, tutorials, guides, and tips. This story will teach you how to do something new or how to do something better.

U.S. attorney, Biden campaign adviser Matthew Graves says he didn't block Hunter Biden prosecutionA federal prosecutor who IRS whistleblowers accused of shielding Hunter Biden from tax fraud charges in Washington said he never stood in the way of prosecuting the president's son.

Forget the U.S: Pros say another top market looks cheap and offers the 'best' opportunitiesTwo investment professionals reveal their top stocks and funds in this alternative developed market.

How Hamas Leveraged Cheap Rockets And Small Drones To Ambush IsraelAuthor of 'Swarm Troopers: How small drones will conquer the world,' following cutting-edge military technology in general and robotic systems in particular. New time-travel adventure 'City of Sorcerers' out now in paperback and Kindle.

Datadog faces revenue risk — and its stock isn't cheap, warns BofADatadog shares dip as BofA downgrades to neutral