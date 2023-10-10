A fake Biden video shows the limits of Meta's deepfake policies

Below: False Hamas-Israel war information spreads on X, and Amazon’s Alexa has been claiming the 2020 election was stolen. First:
Meta’s oversight board announced Tuesday that it will review whether the social media giant erred by leaving up an altered video baselessly suggestingis a “pedophile,” marking the first time the panel will directly take up doctored media.
The case is poised to explore a controversial gap in Meta’s policies: While the platform bans videos that have been altered by artificial intelligence to show someone saying “words that they did not say,” these rules do not apply to simpler fakes made with basic tech. headtopics.com
Meta repeatedly reviewed the post and found it did not violate its policies against manipulated media because those rules only apply to AI-generated videos that alter someone’s speech, the board said.
“The Board selected this case to assess whether Meta’s policies adequately cover altered videos that could mislead people into believing politicians have taken actions, outside of speech, that they have not,” the board wrote in its announcement. headtopics.com
The Biden video gained little attention, drawing roughly two dozen views over several months. But lawmakers and political figures in the past have hammered the Facebook parent company for declining to take up higher-profile fakes similarly developed via less sophisticated means.
“That video was not an AI-assisted ‘deepfake’ but rather a crude manual manipulation that some have called a ‘cheap fake,’” Rep.scrutinizing the Pelosi flap. “Nonetheless, the video’s virality on social media demonstrates the scale of the challenge we face and the responsibilities social media companies must confront. headtopics.com