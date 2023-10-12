A European-Inspired Spec Home in L.A.’s Coveted Bird Streets Neighborhood Lists for $78 Million

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com. headtopics.com

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Phillies take Game 3 of NLDS, 10-2Bryce Harper hits two home runs as the Phillies dominate Game 3 at home.

Governor Newsom signs bill outlawing multi-state double voting inspired by Santa Clara County caseThe new law makes voting in California and another state in the same election a misdemeanor; prosecutors say the existing statute was vague when they probed a Monte Sereno council member.

Taste-Off: The best taco-inspired dips at Bay Area supermarketsCan a supermarket version of the classic seven-layer dip compete with homemade? We sampled eight to find out.

'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2's Anne Bonny Is Inspired by Elizabeth TaylorCostume designer Gypsy Taylor shared how Elizabeth Taylor was a major influence for the Anne Bonny character in Our Flag Means Death Season 2.

Subaru teases new electric concept inspired by the past | Car NewsSubaru will take advantage of the Tokyo Motor Show to unveil an electric sports car with lines inspired by the past.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis Is A Limited Edition Inspired By A Solar EclipseThe luxury sedan features an animated Starlight Headliner, depicting a total solar eclipse every time the driver starts the engine