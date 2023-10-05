The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.BILLINGS, Mont.

Officers went to a residence about 22 miles (35 kilometers) northeast of Billings, near Ballantine, at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with the man, Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement. At one point, a deputy could see the man had a handgun.

The man walked out of the house and fired his gun in the direction of the deputies and one deputy returned fire, hitting the man, Linder said. Officers attempted life-saving measures until medical responders arrived, but the man died at the scene, the statement said. His name, age and the reason for the arrest warrant have not been made public. headtopics.com

The shooting is being investigated by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and the county coroner’s office. More information will be released later, Linder said. The two deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The officers’ names were not immediately released.

