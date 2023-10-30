A day of uninspiring football should have the Giants thinking about the future and the Jets embracing relevance

The Jets and Giants only meet every four years and after Sunday’s debacle at MetLife Stadium, no one will be looking forward to their 2027 matchup., which needed plenty of help from the Giants — who couldn’t pass after Tommy DeVito replaced the injured Tyrod Taylor andThey won four straight games last October, only to see their season unravel, first by losing two of their next three games and then finishing the regular season with a six-game losing streak.

The Jets’ future is less dire, thanks to the fact that the team has given their fans a reason to stay tuned, with Aaron Rodgers hoping to have a reason to come back from his Their next two games are against teams that are in the midst of disappointing seasons of their own in the Chargers and Raiders.

“I’d say in my career, clubhouses can change,” Scherzer said. “And it only takes a few guys to change it… For me, I feel like the guys we’re bringing in can do that, can obviously change that.” At the time, there was plenty of optimism surrounding the team and new owner Steve Cohen, despite the fact the Mets were coming off a 77-85 season. headtopics.com

But Scherzer could well have been talking about this year’s Rangers, who had six consecutive sub-.500 seasons heading into 2023. But without more offense from Simmons, it’s hard to see how the Nets will be able to stay competitive, especially

And while his versatility has been on display and he’s come close to adding to his triple-double numbers, Simmons’ last one came on Jan. 17 against the Spurs. How the out-of-nowhere rise of Bears viral QB Tyson Bagent inspired a promising thoroughbred — with our help headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: nypost »

Giants-Jets rivalry’s listless memories getting some refreshing juiceAll of this is fun. Let’s call it like it is: Giants-Jets is fun. All of this is cool. Let’s be very honest: Jets-Giants is cool. Read more ⮕

Jets and Giants have plenty of bragging rights on the line in Backyard BrawlWe have never had the good fortune of witnessing a New York-New York Super Bowl, so we are forced to settle once every four years for this Backyard Brawl. Read more ⮕

Jets-Giants showdown means MetLife Stadium won’t have any shortage of noiseThe Jets and Giants clash at MetLife Stadium and, above all else, conflicting noise will be part of the proceedings in what is a Giants home game. Read more ⮕

Jets vs. Giants: Preview, prediction, what to watch forAn inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Giants NFL Week 8 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Read more ⮕

Bengals vs. 49ers, Jets vs. Giants prediction: NFL picks, oddsThe wildcat has two bets to target in Week 8. Read more ⮕

Jets vs. Giants odds, prediction, pick: NFL best betsThe Giants are home underdogs against the Jets in Week 8. Read more ⮕