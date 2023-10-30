A critical meeting before the big COP28 summit will tackle thorny issues

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)Set against the backdrop of heightened Middle Eastern tensions, the United Arab Emirates is hosting a series of key meetings this week to prepare for the, the meetings are attracting more than 50 senior government ministers and delegations from around the world to Abu Dhabi, including U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

Deep divisions exist over the basic architecture, including where the fund would be located and who would be responsible for putting money into it. AfterLoss and damage talks will take place without one of the most experienced and dogged advocates for climate justice, Saleemul Huq, whoThe Middle East conflict threatens to make consensus-based decision-making at the summit more difficult. It also casts doubt on how many world leaders will descend on Dubai on Dec. 1 and 2.

A regional crisis could place more of an emphasis on energy security compared with emissions reduction, which could scuttle a Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who will preside over COP28, nodded to the regional discord in opening remarks this morning. headtopics.com

"In such challenging times, with tension and discord between countries and within countries, our responsibility is only greater," he said. "There are too many things dividing our world at this moment. Let this process prove that multilateralism still works."

"I know there are strong views about the idea of including language on fossil fuels and renewables in the negotiated text," al-Jaber said, calling for "common ground" and "consensus" on this and other issues.Share on facebook (opens in new window) headtopics.com

