A company is seeking permission to house refugees in a closed south Georgia factory

Officials in south Georgia are considering a proposal to use a former clothing factory as housing for 200 to 300 refugees. “It’s not just random people coming in. Everyone will be vetted,” Korsinsky said, answering questions about who would be housed in the facility. Residents could be issued work permits that would allow them to seek local jobs, he said.

Korsinsky said that the goal was to bring in “able-bodied” individuals who could work. But he said some residents could be children or too old to work. Commissioner Paul Nagy asked whether refugees would be checked for criminal backgrounds. Korsinsky said that he would send more information to the commission on that question.

The facility could be operational 40 to 60 days after approval, Korsinsky said. The commission could consider the question again when it meets on Oct. 3, Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon said.

