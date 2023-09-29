A college degree can boost your pay — but so can your alma mater. Here are top colleges for income.

Americans are growing increasingly skeptical of the value of college, but some alums are pulling in close to $200,000 a year a decade after graduating. Overall, the universities and colleges that lead to the best-paying careers after graduation are Ivy League colleges, technical universities such as MIT and private academies, PayScale said of its findings.

Parents and students are increasingly scrutinizing the cost of a college education and its return on investment given the soaring price of a four-year degree, which has student debt up to $1.8 trillion and has saddled 44 million Americans with loans that could take years to pay off. Increasingly, researchers say there are two factors that can influence the payoff from a bachelor's degree: A student's major, as well as the college they attend.

Elite institutions can help lift a graduate's earnings, which could be through mechanisms such as alumni support networks or even bias toward grads of these schools. One recent study from Harvard economists found that the impact of getting an elite education, with grads of Ivy League schools and other top institutions 60% more likely to have incomes among the top 1% compared with those who didn't attend those colleges. headtopics.com

last year, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Payscale's analysis is based on alumni salary data of 3.47 million respondents, representing 2,475 associate's and bachelor's degree-granting institutions throughout the U.S. Colleges with the lowest-earning grads

But not every college grad is raking in six-figure-plus salaries, according to PayScale. Indeed, institutions with alums who earn among the lowest mid-career salaries tend to be religious colleges and some state institutions, the analysis found.

For instance, at the bottom of its rankings are a number of Christian colleges whose grads earn slightly more than $60,000 annually at mid-career.

That could also be influenced by those colleges' focus of study, given that Americans who earn theology or related degrees tend to earn less than other college grads. Youth ministry majors earn an average of $61,700 annually at their mid-career level, PayScale found, placing that major at No. 776 out of the 799 majors tracked by the analysis.for your alma mater to see what the typical grad earns at early and mid-career, with the former representing alumni with 0 to 5 years experience and the latter tracking people at least 10 years after graduation.1. Princeton University: $189,400 (tied)

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology: $189,400 (tied)4. Harvey Mudd College: $179,600